Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Raised by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,585 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.24% of Nutrien worth $88,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

