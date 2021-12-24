NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 2,452.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUBD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

