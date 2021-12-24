Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Trimmed by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,085 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. The company has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.