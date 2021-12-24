Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 355.78 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 365.30 ($4.83). 400,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 766,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £258.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.49.

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

