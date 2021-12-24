Nordea Investment Management AB Has $47.52 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $47,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,258,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

