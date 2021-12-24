Nordea Investment Management AB Has $28.42 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,042 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.56% of Progyny worth $28,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,442 shares of company stock worth $32,432,183 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.76. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

