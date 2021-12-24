Nordea Investment Management AB Has $25.91 Million Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.43% of Great Western Bancorp worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

