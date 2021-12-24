Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Yum China worth $35,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.24 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

