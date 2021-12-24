Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 75,250 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Match Group worth $23,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

