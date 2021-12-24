nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post sales of $69.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.09 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $65.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 415.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 488,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after buying an additional 188,566 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 150.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.35. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

