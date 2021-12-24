Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

