Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,035 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NMI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 103,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

