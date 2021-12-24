Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 2,843,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,334. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.