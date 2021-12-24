Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $66.16 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

