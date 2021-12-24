NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Down 0.6%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 1,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

