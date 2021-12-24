NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE:NGL opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $254.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 335,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

