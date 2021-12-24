NexWave Capital Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties makes up approximately 5.7% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 671,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,128. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

