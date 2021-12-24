New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,603 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Bristow Group worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $886.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.