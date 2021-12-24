New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA opened at $170.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 898.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day moving average is $226.95.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.