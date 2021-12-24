New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after buying an additional 463,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after buying an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $70.84 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

