New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $714,000 Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Cato worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cato by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cato by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cato by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cato stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

