New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Marcus worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marcus by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

