New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,501 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

