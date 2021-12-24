New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,582 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,582 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $78,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $6,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $129.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.