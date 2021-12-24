New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,839 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of American Electric Power worth $81,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

