New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $103.55 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.05% of Guidewire Software worth $103,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $201,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $113.81 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

