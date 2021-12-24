New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Sysco worth $74,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Sysco by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

