New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,378 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,378 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $51.62 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.