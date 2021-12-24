New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,975,090 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,567,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975,090 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 5.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $158,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 453.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.