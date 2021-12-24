New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,047 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after buying an additional 99,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952 over the last 90 days. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

