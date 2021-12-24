NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Issues Earnings Results

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NBSE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,711. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

