Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $339,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $2,935,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $182.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

