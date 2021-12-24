Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Navigator posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 475%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NVGS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 25,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,856. The stock has a market cap of $491.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.28. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navigator by 58.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Navigator by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Navigator by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 60,649 shares during the period.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.