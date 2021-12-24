Naviaddress 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,924.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

