Navalign LLC Sells 37 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,842,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.75 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.92 and a 200 day moving average of $390.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.