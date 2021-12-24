Navalign LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72.

