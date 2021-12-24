Navalign LLC Buys 395 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 141,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

