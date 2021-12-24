Navalign LLC Buys 34 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $339.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.12 and a 200 day moving average of $309.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $343.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

