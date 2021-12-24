National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $207.22

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $207.22, but opened at $215.00. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

