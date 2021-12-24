National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.20

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.55. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 113,812 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4728 per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

