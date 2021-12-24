Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV opened at $0.61 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $331.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

