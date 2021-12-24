Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Nabors Industries worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $714.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

