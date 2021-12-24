N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get N-able alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 944,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,279. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. N-able has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that N-able will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.