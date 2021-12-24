MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.37. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 16,278 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

