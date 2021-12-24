M&T Bank Corp Has $990,000 Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

