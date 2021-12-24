M&T Bank Corp Has $938,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $35,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 217.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.04.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $392.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.93 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.