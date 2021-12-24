M&T Bank Corp Has $855,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

