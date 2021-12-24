M&T Bank Corp Has $1.20 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

In other news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

