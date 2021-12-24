M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.