MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.25. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.12. 1,328,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,906. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 3.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MP Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

